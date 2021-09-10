 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction theft woes continue as more equipment stolen from Lincoln-area site
0 Comments
editor's pick

Construction theft woes continue as more equipment stolen from Lincoln-area site

  • Updated
  • 0

Burglars stole about $3,000 worth of various tools and supplies from a construction site southwest of Lincoln this week, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, marking the latest in an ongoing string of similar thefts. 

Capt. John Vik said employees reported the missing tools on Thursday. 

Vik said the burglars broke a window and entered a construction trailer near Southwest 12th Street and West Foreman Road, stealing the tools and supplies.

Lincoln employers mulling effects of vaccine mandate

The incident was reported less than a week after thieves stole $70,000 worth of equipment — including two skid loaders — from the Standing Bear High School construction site on Sep. 3. 

And thefts at construction sites along the South Beltway project over the last 14 months have totaled at least $345,000, including a $150,000 trailer and two $50,000 bulldozers stolen from the site in June

"There's still, obviously, a draw for people stealing some of this construction stuff and tools," Vik said Friday morning. "So, just a reminder for people to do the best they can to secure stuff, call us with suspicious activity  things like that."

No criminal complaints filed against woman captured in viral Super Saver video in Lincoln
Ex-Lincoln man gets 16 years for hate crime for unprovoked attack on Black man in Oregon
Lancaster County law enforcement logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-vax book tops Amazon's COVID search results

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News