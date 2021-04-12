 Skip to main content
Confrontation over littering led to road rage threat, Lincoln police say
Confrontation over littering led to road rage threat, Lincoln police say

A 48-year-old Lincoln man is facing felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a man in traffic who called him out for littering while stopped at a red light at Northwest 12th Street and West Cornhusker Highway.

Justin Abercrombie

Justin Abercrombie

Officer Erin Spilker said Justin Abercrombie was taken to jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony for the incident just before 4 p.m. Thursday. 

A 37-year-old Lincoln man called police from a McDonald's a couple of miles away after it happened and told them, after seeing the other driver litter, he got out of his vehicle, picked up the food wrapper and put it under his windshield wiper.

Then, as he was walking back to his car, he heard yelling and turned around to see the other driver had gotten out of his car and was waving a gun over his head. He said the man cocked it and threatened to kill him and his two young children, Spilker said. 

When police found the Pontiac G6 that was involved and Abercrombie, he denied pointing the gun at the other driver but was arrested. 

A witness in another car saw the entire incident, according to police. 

Abercrombie posted $75,000 bond to get out of jail Friday. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger

