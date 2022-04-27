'Compassion goes a long way' -- Woman shot during protests looks forward to next chapter

Elise Poole joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Lincoln after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 with the goal of helping make a difference, even a small one.

Nearly two years later, after suffering a grievous injury that scarred her physically and mentally, Poole says she is ready to move on from being a symbol of the very kind of police brutality she was fighting against.

The city of Lincoln agreed to pay Poole $497,500 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit the 20-year-old filed after a projectile fired by law enforcement during the protests struck her in the face, nearly costing her her nose.

“I’ve closed one door and I’m opening another,” Poole said. “With that comes some anxiety, but I’m overall very relieved this is all over with and I can close this chapter of my life and move on and heal.”

In February 2021, Poole sued the city, Lancaster County, former LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister and Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner for violating her civil rights in how officers and deputies responded to the protests on May 30-31, 2020.

Law enforcement documented hundreds of instances where force was used during the protests, but LPD, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol have all said those uses were justified.

As part of the agreement with Poole, the city — which will pay the full settlement — admitted no liability or wrongdoing. City Attorney Yohance Christie said the city was unsure what caused Poole’s injury.

On Tuesday, in an interview at the ACLU of Nebraska’s office in Lincoln, Poole said she is continuing to heal physically from her injury, but said that she continues to battle post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“It took me a long time to fully process everything,” she said. “It took me a year, honestly.”

Poole was standing with friends near the intersection of 12th and H streets just after 10 p.m. on May 31, a little more than two hours after a curfew set by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had gone into effect.

Gaylor Baird enacted the curfew after protests the previous nights had become destructive, resulting in millions of dollars of damage along Lincoln Mall and elsewhere.

The protesters from two separate groups — one that had been dispersed by law enforcement earlier at the County-City Building and another that had marched from the Capitol — had squared off against law enforcement on H Street before tear gas and munitions pushed them back.

As she stepped off the curb to retreat, a sharp pain ripped across Poole’s face — what her legal team believes was a drag-stabilized beanbag, typically several grams of No. 9 shot tied inside a cotton bag fired from a shotgun.

Poole felt her nose hanging near her mouth. Her friends screamed and rushed to her aid, yelling for help from street medics that were administering first aid to other protesters that night.

Pushing a scarf to the gash across her face, Poole was helped to a car a half-mile away that sped to Bryan West Campus, where surgeons found the bone, cartilage and internal valves of her nose destroyed.

Doctors were able to reattach Poole’s nose, but the physical pain has been long-lasting. Poole said she still has difficulty breathing, particularly from her right nostril, which is all but closed shut.

She anticipates needing at least two surgeries in order to restore her ability to breath correctly through her nose.

While the physical pain comes and goes, Poole said the mental anguish and emotional turmoil has continued.

The whiff of something with a hospital smell can trigger a flashback of the event. She’s experienced routine night terrors of her friends’ screams as they scrambled to help her. Certain images or sounds — even a song that once brought her joy — can put her in a depressive state.

Doctors have diagnosed Poole with severe PTSD and prescribed her medications to help with her anxiety and depression, which has allowed her to continue to work and maintain an apartment.

Poole says her support system — mother and stepfather, sister, boyfriend, friends and roommate — are supportive and understanding, and helping her “keep afloat.”

“I have a lot of people who love me and people from the community that have surrounded me and given me their support,” she said.

Jackie Buntgen, Poole’s mother, said she and her husband had sat Poole down before she went to the protests and told her to “go with love in her heart.”

They later rushed to the hospital shortly after learning their daughter had been shot, and have done what they can to help Poole in her recovery.

“It’s been hard because she really got hurt,” Buntgen said. “She was out there and she just wanted so much to help. For us, it’s just been about trying to support her and keep her happy and well.”

The support from random people she meets in the community has been surprising for the once-anonymous 18-year-old who attended a protest only to become an exhibit of the violent crackdowns on Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

People recognized Poole immediately after for the scar and swelling across her face and have offered a kind word, she said. Others have told her that standing up and speaking out and filing a lawsuit to hold the law enforcement agencies accountable has inspired them.

“I was just there to help give Black and brown people a voice and try to make a positive change in some way,” she said. “It’s crazy to see how something happening to me could be such a big thing for everyone in the community. I’ve never experienced that.”

It has also come with its downsides.

Poole and her family have had to step away from social media, where commenters will often opine that she “got what she deserved” or suggested law enforcement should have used live ammunition rather than so-called “less-lethal” munitions.

“Why is getting shot in the face a just thing for using my rights and going out and standing up for what I believe in?” she asked. “I was doing what was right; I wasn’t doing anything wrong, and people think I got what I deserve because they don’t agree with it.

“I think that’s really messed up.”

Poole said the experience has been a full circle. She joined the protests to speak out against police brutality and was met with police brutality.

“No one should have to go through that,” Poole said. “I’m not going to compare it to being a Black or brown person, because it’s not the same thing. But experiencing police brutality and living my life after that, I’m scared all the time.”

Settling the lawsuit — Poole called the amount the city agreed to pay “life-changing money” — will allow her to move on from the roller coaster ride of the last two years, she said.

Poole said she plans to use the money to continue to get the medical and mental health help she needs “to live normally after this.”

But, she says, the experience hasn’t turned her off from continuing to support the Black Lives Matter movement, other racial justice issues, and holding police accountable.

“When you do something wrong, you should take accountability for it,” she said. “I think compassion goes a long way, and I think people should just be more compassionate.