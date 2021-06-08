Community Corrections inmate walks off, making three in nine days

For the third time in nine days, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln has walked off a worksite in the community.

Mia Montes, who was in the second year of a four- to eight-year sentence on several drug charges, did not return to the facility Monday after her leaving her off-grounds worksite, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Montes' monitoring device was removed and later found on the side of the road, according to the department. She was set to be parole eligible in September.

The comes one week after inmate Patrick Carrey walked off his worksite May 31 and five days after Ronald Sowards disabled his monitoring device while in the community on Thursday. Both men later returned to the facility.