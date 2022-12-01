 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Community corrections inmate walks away from worksite near Waverly, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

A 37-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility walked away from an off-site work assignment in Waverly early Friday morning, according to authorities.

When officials went to look for Richard Reynolds on Friday morning after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, they found his electronic monitoring device discarded in a parking lot near 148th Street and Cornhusker Highway, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Richard Reynolds

Richard Reynolds

Reynolds had been incarcerated since December 2017 on charges out of Adams and Lancaster counties that included use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was set for a parole hearing next month.

The 37-year old, who is white and has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds. Corrections officials asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

People are also reading…

The facility that Reynolds allegedly absconded from is the lowest-level custody facility operated by the correctional services department. Inmates at the facility are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities without direct supervision.

According to a WalletHub study of the 182 largest cities in the US, these are the safest and least safe cities in the country. Researchers analyzed data in three categories: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Safest Cities: 1. Columbia, Md. 2. Nashua, NH 3. Laredo, Texas 4. Portland, Maine 5. Warwick, RI. 6. Yonkers, NY 7. Gilbert, Ariz. 8. Burlington, Vt. 9. Raleigh, NC 10. Lewiston, Maine. Least Safe Cities: 1. St. Louis 2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 3. San Bernardino, Calif. 4. Detroit 5. Baton Rouge, La. 6. Memphis, Tenn. 7. Oklahoma City 8. Oakland, Calif 9. Jackson, Miss. 10. Chattanooga, Tenn.
Texas man accused of murdering mom has extradition hearing rescheduled
Sutton man ordered to pay fines for 2021 deck collapse during Fourth of July party
'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News