Community corrections inmate walks away from worksite near Waverly, authorities say

A 37-year-old man who had been incarcerated at Lincoln's community corrections facility walked away from an off-site work assignment in Waverly early Friday morning, according to authorities.

When officials went to look for Richard Reynolds on Friday morning after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, they found his electronic monitoring device discarded in a parking lot near 148th Street and Cornhusker Highway, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Reynolds had been incarcerated since December 2017 on charges out of Adams and Lancaster counties that included use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was set for a parole hearing next month.

The 37-year old, who is white and has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-11 and weighs 205 pounds. Corrections officials asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The facility that Reynolds allegedly absconded from is the lowest-level custody facility operated by the correctional services department. Inmates at the facility are allowed to participate in off-site work opportunities without direct supervision.