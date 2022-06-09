Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate assault two staff members

An inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln assaulted two staff members Wednesday.

The staff members were preparing the inmate for transfer to another facility when he allegedly punched each of them in the face and continued to physically resist, a release said.

A third staff member used pepper spray, which allowed staff to get the inmate to the ground and put him in restraints.

The staff members who were hit went to the hospital. One of them suffered a broken bone; the other is being treated for serious injuries.

The incident is being investigated.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

