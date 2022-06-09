Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate assault two staff members

Residents along the O Street corridor said the constant noise of racing and burnouts is not just the soundtrack to Memorial Day but persists year-round. And despite decades of police enforcement efforts, that hasn't changed.
Lancaster County's Tactical Response Unit found Jesse Salamanca hiding in the basement of a Lincoln residence around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, more than three hours after he had barricaded himself in the home, authorities said.
The man's first accuser told Bryan West staff that Delbert Taylor had sexually abused her as a child, and later told Lincoln Police the abuse began when she was around 6 years old, the investigator said in the arrest affidavit.
The so-called black box inside the Ford Taurus — more accurately known as an airbag control module — could tell investigators exactly what happened in the lead-up to a crash that killed two and injured 20.
Landon Ludwig initially faced a first-degree sexual assault charge, but he ultimately pleaded no contest to two counts of child abuse and criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors, as part of a plea deal.
Kyvell Stark turned himself into police Tuesday morning, and Police Chief Teresa Ewins said he would be charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Soon after his son's wheelchair and debit cards were stolen Sunday afternoon, a Lincoln dad got text alerts indicating the stolen cards been had used along West O Street, leading him to the suspected thieves, police said.