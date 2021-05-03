Community Corrections Center-Lincoln escapees arrested in Omaha

Two prison inmates who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln last week are back in custody.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder, who left the facility together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, were picked up Sunday in Omaha.

Brown started serving a two-year sentence Feb. 1 on drug and weapons charges out of Dawson County. He had a tentative release date in November.

Roeder was serving a three-year sentence out of Dawson County as well and had been scheduled for release in October.

Community Corrections Centers are the least restrictive of the state's prisons, with people assigned there participating in work detail or work release.

