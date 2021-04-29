 Skip to main content
Community Corrections Center escapee back in custody
A prison inmate who went on escape status Tuesday after failing to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his overnight work assignment is back in custody. 

Kentrell Hollins, 27, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday and was being held at the Lancaster County jail.

Kentrell Hollins

He was three months from his expected release on a three- to five-year prison sentence for a fifth-offense, aggravated DUI in Douglas County.

Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is the least restrictive of the state's prisons, with people assigned there participating in work detail or work release.

