Community Corrections Center escapee back in custody, 2 others being sought

A prison inmate who went on escape status Tuesday after failing to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his overnight work assignment is back in custody.

Kentrell Hollins, 27, of Omaha, was arrested in Omaha on Wednesday and was being held at the Lancaster County jail.

But the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said two other inmates at the Community Corrections Center — Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder — left the facility together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Brown, a 21-year-old who is 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, started serving a two-year sentence Feb. 1 on drug and weapons charges out of Dawson County. He had a tentative release date in November.

Roeder, a 23-year-old who is 5-10, 240 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, is serving a three-year sentence out of Dawson County as well. He had been scheduled for release in October.

Since April 15, six inmates have left community corrections facilities, according to a news release from the Department of Correctional Services. Three of them have been returned to custody.