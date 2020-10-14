Combine helps clear way for arrest following I-80 traffic stop

A Seward County farmer sped up his corn harvest Monday to assist law enforcement in tracking an Indiana man who fled an Interstate 80 traffic stop.
Members of the Seward County Sheriff's Office located William Plump, 34, of South Bend, Indiana, in the cornfield just north of the interstate at 7:45 p.m. Monday, 7½ hours after the initial stop.
Just after noon, deputies stopped a westbound Hyundai SUV for an alleged traffic violation and had probable cause to search the vehicle when Plump fled on foot into the cornfield, Sheriff Michael Vance said in a news release.
As the search turned up 1.6 pounds of PCP and smaller amounts of cathinone and cocaine with a total street value of $200,000, deputies with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Airwing and K-9 units searched the field for Plump, Vance said.
After State Patrol pilots pinpointed Plump's heat signature, the farmer went to work to clear corn from the area.
Plump was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer.
Plump, who was also wanted on state and federal arrest warrants, is being held at the Seward County Jail.
Vance said he was surprised by the amount of drugs found in a vehicle headed west on I-80, since the majority of drug cases involve vehicles headed east.
Plump was also not alone in the vehicle. An unidentified woman and three children were also in the SUV, Vance said.
