Columbus woman cut Lincoln boyfriend's face with knife, court records say

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance in central Lincoln on Sunday afternoon found a 45-year-old man bleeding from his face after escaping a room where his girlfriend had held him at knifepoint, according to court records.

The man's roommate called police after she saw his girlfriend, 27-year-old Shyanna Esparza, repeatedly punch the 45-year-old in the face before pulling a pocket knife from her pants pocket, according to the affidavit for the Columbus woman's arrest.

Police arrived at the apartment near 18th and E streets shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, where the man's roommate was locked outside as Esparza allegedly held the 45-year-old at knifepoint, Officer Ryan Duncan said in the affidavit.

Shyanna Esparza

Esparza

After officers knocked on the apartment's front and back doors for roughly 10 minutes, the man answered the door bleeding from a cut on his face, Duncan said.

The 45-year-old told police Esparza wouldn't let him leave his bedroom as officers knocked, but he slipped out and ran toward the door after she was distracted by a phone call.

Esparza was arrested and charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and first-degree false imprisonment.

She is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on a $20,000 bond. She must pay $2,000 to be released.

