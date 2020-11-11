 Skip to main content
Columbus man sentenced for sending threats to his ex-wife and her mother in Cuba
A 37-year-old Columbus man has been sentenced to a year and a day of imprisonment for sending threats to his ex-wife and her mother in Cuba. 

Darien Duran Castellon pleaded guilty to transmitting threatening communications in interstate and foreign commerce.

Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon sentenced him Tuesday in Omaha. 

In the criminal complaint filed last year, an FBI agent said the investigation began Dec. 4, in the Tampa, Florida, area, where a woman reported that her ex-husband had used Facebook to try to contract a friend to harm her mother in Cuba.

She had shared a Facebook account with Duran Castellon and had recently logged in, where she saw messages he'd sent to a man in Cuba asking him to harm her mother so that she would return to Cuba to visit her in the hospital and could be hurt, too.

Duran Castellon had offered to pay the man $2,000 to send both women to the hospital and had sent some of the money to his co-conspirator, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

He said Duran Castellon, who immigrated from Cuba, wanted the assault to happen in Cuba because he believed the police there wouldn't respond or care if the victims were women. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

