Columbus man accused of trying to hire man to harm his ex's mom in Cuba

A 36-year-old man who has been living in Nebraska faces federal charges for alleging trying to hire someone to harm his ex's mother in Cuba.
Darien Duran Castellon, of Columbus, is accused of transmitting threatening communications in interstate and foreign commerce.
In a criminal complaint filed last week, FBI Special Agent John Hallock said the investigation began Dec. 4, in the Tampa, Florida, area, where a woman reported that her ex-husband had used Facebook to try to contract a friend to harm her mother in Cuba.
Hallock said she had shared a Facebook account with Castellon and had recently logged in and seen messages he'd sent to a man in Cuba asking him to harm her mother so that she would return to Cuba to visit her in the hospital and could be hurt, too.
Castellon allegedly had offered to pay the man $2,000 to send both women to the hospital, according to the complaint.
Hallock questioned Castellon on Dec. 17. Castellon made his first court appearance in the case in U.S. District Court in Omaha on Thursday.