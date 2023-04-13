A Colorado woman faces tax evasion charges for allegedly failing to report more than $4 million in state subsidies to her Lincoln business, Love Community.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Devon Gibbs, of Evergreen, Colorado, with four counts of income tax evasion and a single count of filing a fraudulent income tax return.
A warrant went out for her arrest Wednesday.
In the affidavit for Gibbs' arrest, Marc Ford, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, said Gibbs and Love Community received nearly $6.4 million in state subsidies from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for providing care for people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs from 2016 to 2022.
Ford said Gibbs filed individual tax returns for 2016 and 2017, but failed to file them in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and in 2018 underreported the business' gross income by more than $1.3 million.
He said that over the three-year period, Gibbs received $4,043,716 in state subsidies for the care her business was providing without reporting any of it on an income tax return.
Ford said that when his investigation began in January 2022, Gibbs was running her business from a rental home in Evergreen, where she had moved in 2018.
He said bank records showed she was taking a salary by cash, checks and transfers into her personal account, as well as using Love Community's account to pay for her personal living expenses, which included rent for the family's home, out-of-state vacations and ski school for her children.
Ford said his investigation determined that Gibbs owes the state of Nebraska $1,115,080.
