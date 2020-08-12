Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A year after a Lancaster County jury found him not guilty, an Aurora, Colorado, man has filed suit against two Lincoln police officers, accusing them of fabricating the evidence that led to his arrest.

Lawrence Allen, 39, was acquitted of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (a charge that could've gotten him up to 50 years in prison) at a trial in July 2019.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Allen's attorney, Matt Catlett, accused the two narcotics investigators — Lincoln Police Officer Chris Monico and Sgt. Jonathan Kossow — of false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Allen is seeking the $1,000 kept by the court of the $10,000 percentage bond he paid to get out of jail. He also is seeking general damages, as well as punitive damages for the "deliberate, wanton and reckless" deprivation of Allen's constitutional rights.

The city hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit, and the City Attorney's Office didn't comment when asked Monday.

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested Allen early Aug. 6, 2016, on suspicion of a drug delivery nearly four months earlier.