Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty

A year after a Lancaster County jury found him not guilty, an Aurora, Colorado, man has filed suit against two Lincoln police officers, accusing them of fabricating the evidence that led to his arrest.
Lawrence Allen, 39, was acquitted of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (a charge that could've gotten him up to 50 years in prison) at a trial in July 2019.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Allen's attorney, Matt Catlett, accused the two narcotics investigators — Lincoln Police Officer Chris Monico and Sgt. Jonathan Kossow — of false arrest and malicious prosecution.
Allen is seeking the $1,000 kept by the court of the $10,000 percentage bond he paid to get out of jail. He also is seeking general damages, as well as punitive damages for the "deliberate, wanton and reckless" deprivation of Allen's constitutional rights.
The city hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit, and the City Attorney's Office didn't comment when asked Monday.
Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested Allen early Aug. 6, 2016, on suspicion of a drug delivery nearly four months earlier.
In a probable cause affidavit to justify Allen's arrest to a judge and the filing of charges to prosecutors, Monico said James T. Brown, Allen's cousin, had sold an undercover officer 3.8 grams of cocaine on April 13, 2016, three minutes after meeting with Allen in a parking lot.
Catlett said the officer wrote in the affidavit that the investigator on the detail, allegedly referring to Kossow, could see a Black man in the Mitsubishi Outlander when Brown got inside the SUV briefly in the parking lot on the northeast corner of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
But, the attorney said, no one could've seen anyone inside Allen's SUV from the grocery store parking lot across 27th Street, let alone the race or gender of an occupant.
"That is because there was no such 'occupant' at that time," Catlett said in the complaint.
He said Allen was in a nearby nail salon the entire time and was identified through a traffic stop after he left the nail salon and drove away.
