You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Colorado man sues 2 Lincoln officers a year after jury finds him not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

A year after a Lancaster County jury found him not guilty, an Aurora, Colorado, man has filed suit against two Lincoln police officers, accusing them of fabricating the evidence that led to his arrest.

Lawrence Allen, 39, was acquitted of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver (a charge that could've gotten him up to 50 years in prison) at a trial in July 2019. 

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, Allen's attorney, Matt Catlett, accused the two narcotics investigators — Lincoln Police Officer Chris Monico and Sgt. Jonathan Kossow — of false arrest and malicious prosecution. 

Allen is seeking the $1,000 kept by the court of the $10,000 percentage bond he paid to get out of jail. He also is seeking general damages, as well as punitive damages for the "deliberate, wanton and reckless" deprivation of Allen's constitutional rights.

Grand Island police fatally shoot man accused of having knife

The city hasn't yet responded to the lawsuit, and the City Attorney's Office didn't comment when asked Monday.

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested Allen early Aug. 6, 2016, on suspicion of a drug delivery nearly four months earlier. 

In a probable cause affidavit to justify Allen's arrest to a judge and the filing of charges to prosecutors, Monico said James T. Brown, Allen's cousin, had sold an undercover officer 3.8 grams of cocaine on April 13, 2016, three minutes after meeting with Allen in a parking lot.

Police arrested 24-year-old Lincoln man after chase through park

Catlett said the officer wrote in the affidavit that the investigator on the detail, allegedly referring to Kossow, could see a Black man in the Mitsubishi Outlander when Brown got inside the SUV briefly in the parking lot on the northeast corner of 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway. 

But, the attorney said, no one could've seen anyone inside Allen's SUV from the grocery store parking lot across 27th Street, let alone the race or gender of an occupant.

"That is because there was no such 'occupant' at that time," Catlett said in the complaint. 

He said Allen was in a nearby nail salon the entire time and was identified through a traffic stop after he left the nail salon and drove away.

Fiber-optic fire in manhole near Sunken Gardens may be arson, Lincoln police say
Madsen's reopens its doors after Health Department OKs its compliance plan
Newman Grove man killed in two-vehicle crash
Courts logo 2020

 

View Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News