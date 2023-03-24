A 38-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to 31 years in federal prison for his involvement in the distribution of multiple pounds of methamphetamine to the Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa, areas.
Senior U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Maes, of Colorado Springs, on Wednesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture with a prior violent felony conviction.
Following the prison term, Maes will serve 15 years on supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Maes was convicted at a jury trial in November.
U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Feb. 11, 2022, investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw Maes and two co-conspirators engaged in what appeared to be the transfer of drugs in the parking garage at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs, followed by an exchange of cash at a nearby gas station.
Later that evening, while on the way back to Lincoln, the Nebraska State Patrol stopped the two co-conspirators, driving separate vehicles, on Interstate 80.
Russell said searches of their vehicles turned up 4 pounds of meth, numerous fentanyl pills, two handguns and $5,000 in cash.
On Feb. 12, 2022, Maes was involved in a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies that ended in rural Iowa.
Russell said a search of Maes’ car resulted in the seizure of ¼ ounce of meth, a few fentanyl pills, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and more than $34,153 in cash, later forfeited to the government.
