A 40-year-old Arvada, Colorado, man caught trafficking 1,800 pounds of marijuana through Nebraska last year has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
In U.S. District Court in Denver, Michael Cardis pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.
Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced him last week to the prison time, plus three years of supervised release.
The case had been transferred from Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
Prosecutors said troopers in Fillmore County stopped him April 18, 2018, after he exited I-80 immediately after passing a ruse sign about a checkpoint ahead.
A search of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van turned up the marijuana, as well as 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens and 46 pounds of hash wax.
Lancaster County's largest drug seizures
Pair accused of hauling 645 pounds of pot on I-80 through Lincoln area
Two men remained at the Lancaster County jail Thursday, a day after prosecutors charged them in connection with 645 pounds of marijuana found in their rental truck.
Brandon Arrington, 30, of McDonough, Georgia, and Edward Babb of Houston both are facing four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to deliver and two counts of no drug tax stamp.
In an affidavit for their arrests, a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy said he stopped a GMC Penske rental truck with Virginia plates Tuesday after seeing its passenger side tires cross onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Lincoln Airport exit.
During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious the men were involved in criminal activity.
They both denied a request to search the truck, but the deputy deployed his police dog around it after seeing what he believed to be marijuana residue on the floorboard.
The search turned up 645 pounds of marijuana and 4.74 pounds of THC vapor pens in the truck's cargo area inside cardboard boxes wrapped in plastic wrap, according to court records.
On Wednesday, at their first court appearances on the charges, Lancaster County Judge Matt Acton set their bonds at $250,000.
515 pounds of marijuana
$500K of meth
Kilo of cocaine, cash in I-80 stop
$1 million in vacuum-sealed bags
300 pounds of marijuana
55 pounds of cocaine
15.7 pounds of meth
$235K in cake mix cans
250 pounds of marijuana in fake compartment
214 pounds of marijuana
145 pounds of marijuana
116 pounds of marijuana
110 pounds of marijuana, shatter
7.5 pounds of meth
Lancaster County deputies find 109 lbs of pot in I-80 traffic stop
A California woman was arrested Friday morning after Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more 100 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle during a traffic stop.
At about 9:30 a.m., Pakou J. Yang, 37, of Oroville, was pulled over on Interstate 80 about three miles east of the Pleasant Dale interchange for following another vehicle too closely.
During the stop, a deputy determined the 2018 Nissan that Yang was driving was a one-way rental, which the deputy described in court records as a common sign of drug trafficking. She also became "extremely nervous" while being questioned by the deputy.
Deputies searched the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog indicated the presence of drugs. They found 109.5 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana in the trunk, according to court records.
Yang was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. She remained in jail Friday on $50,000 bail.