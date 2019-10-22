{{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old Arvada, Colorado, man caught trafficking 1,800 pounds of marijuana through Nebraska last year has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

In U.S. District Court in Denver, Michael Cardis pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced him last week to the prison time, plus three years of supervised release.

The case had been transferred from Nebraska.

Prosecutors said troopers in Fillmore County stopped him April 18, 2018, after he exited I-80 immediately after passing a ruse sign about a checkpoint ahead.

A search of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van turned up the marijuana, as well as 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens and 46 pounds of hash wax.

Lancaster County's largest drug seizures

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments