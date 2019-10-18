A 32-year-old Colorado man has made his first appearance on a federal indictment on a child enticement charge for allegedly bringing a 14-year-old Lincoln girl to his hometown.
Nathan L. Kempter, of Highlands Ranch, is accused of enticement of a minor and traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
At his initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, his attorney entered not guilty pleas, and Kempter was set for trial in December.
The first count carries a possible life sentence. The second is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Kempter began communicating with the 14-year-old July 15.
Two weeks later, on Aug. 1, police say he drove to Lincoln, picked up the girl and drove her back to Highlands Ranch.
Police in the Denver suburb found them in his vehicle about eight hours after the girl was reported missing, according to investigators.