Colorado man charged with cutting colleague's throat in Lincoln, police say

A 32-year-old Colorado man is in jail in Lincoln after police allege he cut his colleague's throat early Thursday morning after the two had been drinking at a local bar, according to court records.

Ever Lopez, of Aurora, Colorado, and two of his co-workers were driving back to their northeast Lincoln hotel at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday when Lopez, who was sitting in the backseat, allegedly cut the neck of his 47-year-old co-worker, Lincoln Police officers said in the affidavit for Lopez's arrest.

First responders found the victim with several small cuts on his upper body and a laceration to his throat, according to the affidavit. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

After witnesses provided a description of Lopez, police found him hiding behind crates to the east of the hotel, near Superior Street and Cornhusker Highway.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail and later charged with second-degree assault.