'Cold-blooded' — Animal Control investigates goose shooting in southwest Lincoln

When a pair of geese made their home near a small pond in southwest Lincoln, John Davis was there to greet them.

The 13-year-old would visit almost every day this spring, bread crumbs and tortilla pieces in hand.

“Eventually, they recognized him,” his mother, Cheryl, said Thursday. “And they’d come out of the bank and eat out of his hand.”

The geese had the pond to themselves, and they were territorial. The mallards who tried sharing the water didn’t last long, she said, and the male goose once ran off a turkey. But they would often be there waiting for their new friend’s visits.

After the female laid her eggs, her mate would swim across to meet John first, but the female would later join them, too, waiting to be fed.

“It was a fun story,” his mother said. “It was something that was unique.”

But Wednesday night, her son saw a 10/11 News headline: Animal Control officers were investigating the apparent shooting death of a female goose, and the pond looked familiar.