{{featured_button_text}}

WILBER — In closing arguments Wednesday, the state painted a picture of Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell as a counterculture couple intent on making a kill, stalking their prey as she drove to work that day and shopping for the tools to dismember her body hours before they carried out the crime.

Assistant Attorney General Mike Guinan said at 6:59 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2017, when Sydney Loofe got in Boswell’s car, her fate was sealed.

“She got in that car and she was dead. It was just a matter of when,” the prosecutor said.

The defense would get their chance to argue after a break for lunch.

Before that, Guinan made his case to the jury that what happened to Loofe was no accident, as Trail testified on Tuesday.

“This is clearly not some sexual fantasy gone wrong. This is a premeditated murder gone right,” he said.

Guinan said Boswell drove Loofe to the couple's basement apartment in Wilber, away from Loofe’s home and friends, isolated her, then took her last lifeline: her phone.

He contends that sometime between 8:08 p.m. that night, when Loofe’s phone connected with a cellphone tower near Wilber, and 8:40, when her mom sent a text that never was received, she died.

"They had her there, and they pounced on her,” Guinan told the jury.

Not by mistake, not by accident, he said, she was intentionally killed.

He said there was evidence that Loofe fought to survive — scrapes and bruising on her back and a bump on her head — but it was two against one, and one of them was Trail, a 300-pound man.

Then they dismembered her.

He pointed to all the unnecessary cutting. If you’re panicking to get rid of a body, how many pieces do you need to cut it into? Why was Loofe cut into so many, he posed.

“Do you do that much work to get rid of a body?” Guinan said.

Then, they disposed of her body like it was garbage, dumping it on the side of the road, and went to a casino.

It was the kind of case that could’ve gone cold fast, but for investigators and family and friends, Guinan said.

"But what happens? Sydney Loofe solves her own crime if you think about it,” he said.

In a text, Loofe had sent a friend a picture of Boswell, the woman she’d met on Tinder, who she was going on a date with that night. It helped unravel the case.

Trail's trial on murder charges is expected to wrap up Wednesday afternoon. Boswell is awaiting trial on murder charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Photos from the Aubrey Trail trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Reporter

Lori Pilger is a public safety reporter.

Load comments