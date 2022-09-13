Clerk reports robbery at north Lincoln convenience store

A Lincoln police officer uncovered a robbery of a north Lincoln convenience store after visiting the store to follow up on an unrelated case.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the officer went to the Kwik Shop at 2302 Cornhusker Highway to follow up on another investigation when the 25-year-old clerk told him he had been robbed an hour earlier.

The clerk told the officer a man came to the store about 12:30 a.m. asking to trade marijuana for cash or merchandise. The clerk told him no and the man left.

But he returned about 3:30 a.m., threatened the clerk and took about $25 in merchandise. He also told the clerk he would harm him and his family if he reported the incident, which is why the clerk said he did not call police.

Vollmer said the suspect did not display a weapon and the clerk was not injured. Police are still investigating the incident, he said.