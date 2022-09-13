 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Clerk reports robbery at north Lincoln convenience store

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln police officer uncovered a robbery of a north Lincoln convenience store after visiting the store to follow up on an unrelated case.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the officer went to the Kwik Shop at 2302 Cornhusker Highway to follow up on another investigation when the 25-year-old clerk told him he had been robbed an hour earlier.

The clerk told the officer a man came to the store about 12:30 a.m. asking to trade marijuana for cash or merchandise. The clerk told him no and the man left.

But he returned about 3:30 a.m., threatened the clerk and took about $25 in merchandise. He also told the clerk he would harm him and his family if he reported the incident, which is why the clerk said he did not call police.

Vollmer said the suspect did not display a weapon and the clerk was not injured. Police are still investigating the incident, he said.

People are also reading…

As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm-reduction efforts touted elsewhere?
Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl
Lincoln police investigate multiple reports of gunshots early Monday
Nebraska Republican Party's statewide office in downtown Lincoln vandalized

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen's casket leaves Scotland for London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News