Clerk injured in robbery at north Lincoln gas station, police say

A robbery early Sunday morning at a north Lincoln Kwik Shop left a clerk with injuries, according to Lincoln police.

At around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams streets.

A man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa said. When the clerk opened the cash drawer the man attempted to reach into the drawer and assaulted the clerk.

The clerk was punched and kicked by the man and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kopsa said.

The man left on foot, Kopsa said, and minimal damage was done to the store.

The incident is still under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect, Kopsa said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.