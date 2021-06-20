 Skip to main content
Clerk injured in robbery at north Lincoln gas station, police say
Clerk injured in robbery at north Lincoln gas station, police say

A robbery early Sunday morning at a north Lincoln Kwik Shop left a clerk with injuries, according to Lincoln police.

At around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams streets.

A man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa said. When the clerk opened the cash drawer the man attempted to reach into the drawer and assaulted the clerk. 

The clerk was punched and kicked by the man and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kopsa said.

The man left on foot, Kopsa said, and minimal damage was done to the store.

The incident is still under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect, Kopsa said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

