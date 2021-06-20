Clerk injured in robbery at north Lincoln gas station, police say

State will offer more flood aid
Nebraska will pay out public assistance beyond what it normally offers to local governments hit by the 2019 floods, a state agency announced Thursday.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved the payments for the state’s share of disaster relief. The money will go to Nebraska’s power, irrigation and natural resources districts, which don’t usually receive that form of assistance from the state.
The agency said Ricketts approved the state share because of the extent of flood, wind and winter storm damage. Ricketts’ decision follows President Joe Biden’s move to increase the federal cost share from the normal 75% of the cost to 90%. Under the president’s order, the federal share for public assistance payments will increase an estimated $65 million.
Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said the money will significantly defray the cost burden for local governments.
Lawmakers have previously approved $54 million to help with disaster recovery. State officials said the governor will determine how much the state share will be and how much each local government will end up paying.
Nebraska teen charged in death of his 6-month-old daughter
OMAHA — A Nebraska teen has been charged as an adult in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.
Alejandro Flores, 17, of Omaha, was ordered held last week on $225,000 bail on a charge of intentional child abuse in the death of Ruby Flores-Martinez.
She wasn’t breathing on June 3 when police responded to an apartment. Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby. She died two days later. Doctors told police that Ruby’s injuries likely were the result of abuse.
At the hospital, Flores told a detective that he was alone with his daughter when she became unresponsive and that he didn’t know what happened, according to a police report.
But when he was interviewed again a few days later at police headquarters, he “made incriminating statements and confessed to causing the injuries,” according to the report.
LES to host ride and drive event with e-vehicles
Lincoln residents will get the chance to test drive an electric vehicle for free this summer at the LES EV Ride + Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Haymarket Park.
The event, presented with the support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, is a chance to check out electric vehicles up close and learn more about them.
Those interested in a test drive should pre-register for LES’ EV Ride + Drive at LES.com/Drive by July 22, but same-day appointments will also be available.
The event will give Lincoln-area residents the chance to check out electric vehicles, talk to owners and get behind the wheel for a test drive, Marc Shkolnick, manager of Energy Services at LES, said in a news release.
StarTran will shuttle passengers from Canopy Street to Haymarket Park, and food trucks will be available at the event.
Clerk injured in robbery at gas station
A robbery early Sunday morning at a north Lincoln Kwik Shop left a clerk with injuries, according to Lincoln police.
At around 4:50 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a robbery at a Kwik Shop at 14th and Adams streets.
A man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, Capt. Benjamin Kopsa said. When the clerk opened the cash drawer the man attempted to reach into the drawer and assaulted the clerk.
The clerk was punched and kicked by the man and she was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kopsa said.
The man left on foot, Kopsa said, and minimal damage was done to the store.
The incident is still under investigation and police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect, Kopsa said.
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.