Clerk injured in robbery at north Lincoln gas station, police say

Nebraska teen charged in death of his 6-month-old daughter

OMAHA — A Nebraska teen has been charged as an adult in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Alejandro Flores, 17, of Omaha, was ordered held last week on $225,000 bail on a charge of intentional child abuse in the death of Ruby Flores-Martinez.

She wasn’t breathing on June 3 when police responded to an apartment. Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby. She died two days later. Doctors told police that Ruby’s injuries likely were the result of abuse.

At the hospital, Flores told a detective that he was alone with his daughter when she became unresponsive and that he didn’t know what happened, according to a police report.

But when he was interviewed again a few days later at police headquarters, he “made incriminating statements and confessed to causing the injuries,” according to the report.

