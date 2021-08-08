 Skip to main content
Clerk assaulted during robbery at north Lincoln liquor store
Clerk assaulted during robbery at north Lincoln liquor store

Three teens assaulted a clerk while shoplifting alcohol at a Lincoln liquor store on Saturday.

The robbery occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday night at the Wine, Beer and Spirits store near North 27th and Superior streets, Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Jason Wesch said.

The teens stole a single bottle of cognac worth about $56 and the clerk suffered minor injuries, Wesch said.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

