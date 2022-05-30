City to tear down, rebuild Lincoln Fire and Rescue station at 17th and Van Dorn streets

One of Lincoln's busiest fire stations will be torn down this fall and rebuilt after a team of engineers and architects found Lincoln Fire and Rescue's Station No. 8, near 17th and Van Dorn streets, to be beyond the point of rehabilitation.

The station, originally built in 1958 and designed to house only four firefighters, has deteriorated from antiquated to unsafe in recent years as it's housed a crew of 10, Lincoln Fire Chief Dave Engler said.

"It's not in a position where we could do any renovation to make it work," he told the Journal Star.

Engler said the station was built atop a concrete water storage cistern that has fractured in the decades since. The city recently had to pour concrete near the station after engineers determined the parking lot could no longer support the weight of cars, the fire chief said.

And the station's issues don't stop there.

Station No. 8 opened when the department only employed men, four of whom shared a common bedroom in the late 1950s.

Now the station is home to 10 firefighters and isn't built to accommodate female employees, Engler said, nor is it designed for optimized turn-out time when the crews are dispatched to a scene.

The city had hoped to find a different location to construct a new station while the old one remained open, but Engler said there wasn't a suitable spot within a mile of 17th and Van Dorn.

When the station closes for demolition this fall, Engler said most of the firefighters housed there will be moved to different stations across the city, but as of now, Lincoln Fire and Rescue plans to relocate one company to the department's training facility near 10th and South streets.

"It's hard to explain, because people are like, 'Is there gonna be worse response times?'" Engler said. "Well, there could be."

The fire chief acknowledged that fire scenes or medical emergencies that occur in the immediate area of 17th and Van Dorn streets will have slower response times after the station closes. But other locations previously served by Station No. 8 may not, particularly those closer to 10th and South streets.

"It's all relative to where the call is," he said. "I don't want anyone to go, 'Oh my gosh, we're losing our response.' Because that's not the case."

The new station, projected to cost around $12 million, will include more private living quarters for fire crews and suitable facilities for women, Engler said.

It will also have cancer-prevention efforts built into the facility in the form of "hot," "warm" and "cold" zones, which indicate the level of fire containments that might be present in a given area. Such zones were also built into the department's five newest stations, Engler said.

"You wouldn't want to eat off the floor in the hot zone," he joked. "But you might in the cold zone, I guess."

The new station is scheduled to open in May 2024, a timeline that will leave Station No. 8 out of commission for more than 18 months.

Security gates coming

Two additional Lincoln Fire and Rescue stations will see observable upgrades this year, with a bid out for gated security fences to be built around the parking lots at Stations Nos. 10 and 12, at 4421 N. 24th St. and 4405 S. 84th St., respectively.

Engler said the security fences were originally supposed to be built when stations underwent recent upgrades but rising construction costs complicated their inclusion.

Even now, construction costs are at play. The city first sought a contractor to build fences at three stations, but Station No. 16, near 98th and O streets, won't receive one for now due to funding constraints, Engler said.

The fire chief emphasized that the gates aren't made of chain link or barbed wire and won't make stations feel fortress-like. Instead, he said, the gates will match the aesthetic of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Engler said the gated parking lot entrances are becoming standard at fire stations across the country, but instances of car thefts and break-ins heightened the urgency of the projects to a degree.

"These things happen all over the place, so I don't want to raise the alarm," he said. "But one of the things we are trying to do is protect our personnel and facilities and that sort of thing."

Other public safety expenditures

The city will pay BIC Construction $3,483,668 for the first phase of a remodel at the Lincoln Police Department's Northeast Station, at 5201 R St., according to the city's bid agreement with the company. That project is scheduled to finish by the end of the year.

The Lincoln Police Department also has a deal in place to spend $62,333 on a new supply of leather holsters and magazine pouches, according to bid documents. The city awarded the bid — for more than 300 holsters for 9 mm and .45 caliber handguns — to two companies in Sioux City and Minneapolis.

A dozen Lancaster County's Sheriff's deputies have been equipped with new handguns after the agency in April bought 12 Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistols, along with a dozen red dot optics to pair with the handguns, according to the bid agreement. The sheriff's office, which is also actively looking to buy a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for its fleet, paid $10,617 for the supply of guns.

And both agencies will soon have a new front desk at Lincoln's Hall of Justice. The Public Building Commission is seeking bids for a remodel of the public-facing counter at the agencies' shared headquarters.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

