City to ban officers from using certain holds; mayor to pardon some peaceful protesters arrested after curfew

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird plans to grant pardons to some protesters of police violence who violated a city curfew and wants to expand the ban on neck restraints by city police officers, she announced Tuesday.

Lincoln officers will have an express duty to intervene when another officer acts dangerously, report every instance other than in training where they point a gun at someone and warn someone of their intention to use deadly force whenever possible.

Her proposed changes come amid local and national outrage over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

Many of the police-reform policies that residents have implored the city to adopt in recent weeks were already practiced by the Lincoln Police Department, Gaylor Baird said.

"In other words, these proposed revisions will make current policy more explicit and codify LPD's current best practices," she said.

Strangleholds and chokeholds have been banned in Lincoln police protocol for years as tactics to make an arrest, but the proposed changes would expand that ban to two other neck restraints. Although those restraints are designed to protect a detainee's breathing, they still carry the potential to be lethal when used incorrectly, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.