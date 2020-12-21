 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City settles lawsuit with Lincoln woman hit by Star Tran bus while crossing downtown street
View Comments
editor's pick alert

City settles lawsuit with Lincoln woman hit by Star Tran bus while crossing downtown street

{{featured_button_text}}

The city has agreed to settle a Lincoln woman's lawsuit brought after she was hit by a StarTran bus while walking at 12th and M streets three years ago. 

Sheila Scheinost's attorney, Daniel Friedman, said she was left with two fractured ribs, a fractured left shoulder blade, a black eye and a concussion after she was hit at about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 18, 2017, while crossing the north side of 12th Street with a walk signal.

Ernestine Johnson, the StarTran bus driver, was making a left turn from M Street when she hit Scheinost.

Johnson later was fined $25 for failing to yield to a pedestrian, and she stopped working for the city not long after the crash. 

In 2018, Scheinost and her husband, Ron, filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court. 

According to the city's most recent lawsuit report, the parties settled the case for $145,000.

Courts logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News