City settles lawsuit with Lincoln woman hit by Star Tran bus while crossing downtown street

The city has agreed to settle a Lincoln woman's lawsuit brought after she was hit by a StarTran bus while walking at 12th and M streets three years ago.

Sheila Scheinost's attorney, Daniel Friedman, said she was left with two fractured ribs, a fractured left shoulder blade, a black eye and a concussion after she was hit at about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 18, 2017, while crossing the north side of 12th Street with a walk signal.

Ernestine Johnson, the StarTran bus driver, was making a left turn from M Street when she hit Scheinost.

Johnson later was fined $25 for failing to yield to a pedestrian, and she stopped working for the city not long after the crash.

In 2018, Scheinost and her husband, Ron, filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court.

According to the city's most recent lawsuit report, the parties settled the case for $145,000.

