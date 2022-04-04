 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City settles lawsuit over alleged asbestos exposure at Pershing Center

Pershing Center

Pershing Center has sat empty since 2014. The city has accepted a redevelopment plan to turn the block into affordable housing and a new library, among other amenities.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The city reached a $260,000 settlement with a woman who filed a lawsuit alleging that asbestos exposure at Pershing Center caused her sister’s cancer and subsequent death.

Donna Grant started working at Pershing Center in 1974 and stayed on part-time through 2014, when the building no longer was in use, according to the lawsuit.

Grant was diagnosed with mesothelioma, an asbestos-related terminal disease, on March 26, 2019. She died Feb. 3, 2020, at the age of 60.

Her sister, Dixie Johnson, filed the lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in December 2020 on behalf of her sister’s estate.

Grant worked in concessions and catering, work that often took her into the backstage area and basement, and she was there when maintenance crews removed or replaced pipe covering, when patrons touched the popcorn ceiling and vibrations during concerts all caused pieces to fall as dust, the lawsuit alleged.

The lawsuit contended that Grant inhaled and was otherwise exposed to asbestos fibers that she and others were working with and around, and that the city was negligent for not conducting tests on the materials to determine the hazards to which workers were being exposed.

The city also was negligent, the suit alleged, for failing to take reasonable precautions in the hiring and supervision of subcontractors with regard to the use of products or materials containing asbestos.

The estate sought payment of Grant's hospital and medical bills and burial and funeral costs, as well as for her pain and anguish before she died and her family's suffering.

The city denied the allegations and admitted no liability in the settlement agreement, signed March 21. Both sides will pay their own attorney fees, though the city will pay the mediation costs.

The city has hired a firm to come up with a plan to remove asbestos from Pershing this summer before the longtime municipal auditorium is demolished sometime in the fall.

The city has hired Omaha-based White Lotus Development to redevelop the block bounded by Centennial Mall South, 16th, M and N streets where Pershing sits.

The group plans to create affordable housing, small retail space, a wellness center, child care center, underground parking, a community green space and, potentially, a new central city library on the block.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

