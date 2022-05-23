 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City remains a safe place despite series of weekend shootings, police chief says

  • Updated
  • 0
Homicide 2800 F Street, 5.19

Police officers are seen near a duplex in the 2800 block of F Street is after a man died in a fight early Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Addressing a series of events that left three people dead and others hospitalized, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said the city remains safe.

Speaking on Monday morning, Ewins addressed three events in four days that represented the first killings in Lincoln of the year.

Ewins said officers are "working tirelessly" to investigate the crimes, but no arrests have been made in connection with shootings Saturday and Sunday morning.

Early Saturday morning, three people were shot on a sidewalk outside a bar on the 1100 block of O Street.

Ewins said about an hour before officers heard the gunshots, they had responded to a call inside Gravity, where an altercation was reported. 

Ewins said parties were separated inside the bar, but after bar break, three people approached a group outside the bar and one of them fired three shots, striking a 22-year-old female who sustained life-threatening injuries, a 25-year-old male who remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition and a 26-year-old male who was treated and released.

The suspected shooter fled the scene.

Ewins said the Saturday morning shooting is not connected with another reported Sunday morning at a residence near 30th and P streets where a large party had taken place.

Officers found two gunshot victims inside the home. Both men, ages 26 and 42, died of their injuries. Another man went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Ewins said officers have recovered two handguns, but no arrests have been reported.

Previous story:

Lincoln Police officials will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Monday following a weekend that saw two people killed and another four wounded by gunfire.

Readers can view a livestream of the news conference on the Journal Star's Facebook page or follow live updates here. 

Lincoln Journal Star

The news conference comes after a pair of shootings over the weekend that followed the city's first suspected killing of the year Thursday, when Henry Lee Jones, a 57-year-old Lincoln man, was killed in a fight outside his central-Lincoln home. 

Three others were injured in an early-morning shooting outside a downtown bar on Saturday, the police department said. And another three people were shot — two of them fatally — inside a house near 30th and P streets early Sunday morning

In all, three people have died and another four remain hospitalized after a deadly five-day stretch in Lincoln, where the police department had not investigated a fatal shooting or suspected killing since late October, when 24-year-old Goa Dat, of Omaha, died after he was shot riding in a car on U.S. 77 between Rosa Parks Way and West A Street. 

Between Oct. 30 and Thursday, when Jones was killed, Lincoln went 211 days without a suspected killing. Now, three city residents have died in apparent homicides in the last four days. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

