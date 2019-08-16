Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln police celebrated the official opening of the city's newest combined police and fire station, Station 15 at 6601 Pine Lake Road, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
The police department's southeast team has been working out of the station near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road for more than a month. But the fire department has just begun to staff it with rigs and crews.
It was the second of four new stations paid for with $24 million collected by a sales tax, which also paid for a new emergency radio system.
The first, Fire Station 10 in north Lincoln at 4421 N. 24th St., was christened in July.
Fire Station 12, on 84th Street at South Street, will move farther south on 84th to Pioneers Boulevard. It's set to open in September.
The last firehouse under construction, Station 16, off 98th and O streets, won't open until February or March.