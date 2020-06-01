You are the owner of this article.
City of Lincoln imposes curfew for a second night
City of Lincoln imposes curfew for a second night

Sunday protest

Police in riot gear move forward in an effort to clear protesters in Lincoln Mall during a protest that went past a mandated curfew on Sunday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will again impose a curfew on the city Monday night, marking the second night in a row the mayor has issued an emergency declaration to do so.

Monday's curfew, which is in response to a weekend protest in downtown Lincoln that turned violent, will be in effect at 9 p.m. and run through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

During those hours, only those who are going to work, seeking medical attention or seeking the assistance of law enforcement will be permitted out of their homes, the city said.

Sunday night's curfew, which began at 8 p.m., was also in response to the protests that have been staged following Minneapolis police killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man, a week ago.

Gaylor Baird and others will discuss the new curfew at a 3:30 p.m. news conference that will air on public access television.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

