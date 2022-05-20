City of Lincoln argues lawsuits alleging discrimination at police, fire departments should be tossed

An attorney for the city this week made his case to judges in two sex discrimination lawsuits — one filed by a former police officer, the other by a firefighter training officer — for why they should be dismissed.

The first hearing came Wednesday in former Lincoln Fire and Rescue training officer Jessie Lundvall's case. And the second a day later in former Lincoln Police Department public information officer Erin Spilker's case.

At Spilker's hearing, Assistant City Attorney Tyler Spahn said there were two overarching issues.

Neither get to the heart of her allegations: That LPD is a hostile work environment for women and that she faced gender discrimination and retaliation until she had no choice but to leave.

Or Lundvall's allegation: That at LFR she was treated differently than others because she is a woman and had a rotator cuff injury that contributed to the decision to fire her.

At this stage, the court reviews the allegations as if they are true.

Though, Spahn made it clear the city wasn't admitting anything.

At Spilker's hearing, he said the first issue is the statute of limitations, "and whether Ms. Spilker can raise allegations of misconduct going back nearly 20 years to when her employment began."

The second was whether she had plausibly alleged an adverse employment action (typically things like a demotion or firing) to support the claims, outside of her decision to leave her job, which is legally called constructive discharge when a negative incident or pattern of incidents are the basis for choosing to go.

Spahn said employment discrimination cases aren't a mechanism to redress every grievance from the distant past and that the court should look only at a 300-day window from an alleged unlawful employment practice under the Nebraska Fair Employment Act.

Spilker filed her first charge alleging discrimination on Jan. 19, 2021, and her second on March 10, 2022, yet her lawsuit alleges events throughout her career as a police officer.

Spahn said the "continuing violation doctrine," which would allow the judge to consider older incidents, shouldn't apply here because her allegations weren't similar enough or done by the same person so couldn't be grouped together.

Extending the doctrine to any alleged conduct at LPD would fly in the face of how the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, to which Nebraska is a part, has applied the doctrine in the past, where they've required allegations to be of the same nature, frequency and severity, he said.

On the other side, attorney Kelly Brandon, who represents Lundvall and Spilker, said the city was seeking to escape liability in Spilker's case for the pattern of harassment and hostile work environment by arguing that many of the acts — including two sexual assaults — happened too long ago.

"In this case, the complaint alleges open and obvious sexual harassment over a period of many, many years that was known by supervisors and command staff, regarding not only Erin Spilker but others," she said.

Brandon said she understands that Spilker has raised a tremendous number of allegations that go through her entire employment at LPD. She said the doctrine should apply because they're similar in one important way.

"Regardless whether or not she was afforded breast-pumping facilities or harassed or sexually assaulted, all of those things deal with her sex," she said. "It doesn't need to be the same harasser. In fact, it's probably more egregious that it's multiple people that are involved in these things that the city continued to ignore."

Brandon said while Spilker has alleged that another officer at LPD, referred to in the complaint as Officer D, sexually assaulted her and was allowed to medically retire and collect a pension, the bad acts weren't limited to him or others who she alleged committed sexual assaults, harassment or discrimination.

"Another bad actor is the city of Lincoln, who has utterly failed to prevent or remediate the sexual harassment that Erin experienced during the course of her employment," she said.

Brandon said Police Chief Teresa Ewins knew of the allegations when she started as chief last year but, rather than meet with the female officers to determine if it was true, she "systematically dismantled the careers of several of the women who had come forward, along with a male ally."

"All of those people, like Erin, had reported sexual harassment and were eventually terminated by Chief Ewins," she said.

Brandon said Spilker had given the city a reasonable chance to work out the problem "and she was met with silence."

District Judge Kevin McManaman will make a decision later in the case. District Judge Robert Otte is considering the city's motion in Lundvall's case.

