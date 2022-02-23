City Hall: A generous contract for county corrections employees; city moves to find new water source

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Call it the trickle-down effect.

Months after the state agreed to generous raises for its corrections staff, Lancaster County correctional officers will get a similar bump in wages as part of a three-year contract approved Tuesday by the Lancaster County Board.

County Board Chairwoman Deb Schorr said the state’s new contract influenced negotiations with the union representing county correctional officers, extending negotiations that typically are done by summer.

“Everyone is having a hard time recruiting people,” Schorr said. “We not only wanted to continue to recruit people to work at the correctional facility but to retain them.”

The result: a generous contract that Corrections Director Brad Johnson said will make Lancaster County corrections officers the highest-paid county corrections officers in the state.

The three-year contract will raise starting wages from $21.43 an hour to $27 an hour, or $56,160 annually. The top step of the pay scale will be $32.26 per hour ($67,100 annually), up from $30.11.

Additionally, officers are guaranteed a 3% raise in August 2022 and in August 2023. The contract will be retroactive to August 2021 for current employees.

In November, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced an agreement that increased starting wages for state corrections corporals and prison caseworkers from $20 an hour to $28 an hour. Sergeants got a bump from $24 an hour to $32 an hour, plus some incentives.

The agreement addressed what has been a growing staffing crisis at state corrections, and within a week after the deal was announced the department received more than 70 applications, according to union officials.

Johnson said Lancaster County hasn’t lost any employees to state corrections, though county corrections has suffered some staffing shortages in the last 12-18 months.

“It’s been exacerbated by the pandemic and a record-setting unemployment rate in Lincoln,” he said.

County corrections can be staffed with 147 officers, Johnson said.

“Today I could hire 25.”

Part of his motivation in negotiations, he said, was to help find qualified applicants to fill positions and normalize schedules.

“I would say that this pay scale better reflects the professionalism and dedication that our correctional officers exhibit,” Johnson said.

While Lancaster County hasn’t lost correctional officers, Schorr said she’s talked to other managers in state government who have seen employees leave to work for corrections.

“The work they’ve done to solve their staffing problems are impacting other staffing entities,” she said.

Searching for water

Lincoln’s search for a second water source is about to take a big step forward.

The city has issued a request for proposals for engineering firms to complete the first phase of a two-phase plan to find and acquire a source for an additional water supply for the Capital City.

“To me it’s a big step, because it points us in the direction we will be going in the next four years,” said Donna Garden, assistant director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. Ultimately, she said, it will lead to a second source of water that will impact Lincoln for many years.

But Garden says this is important for residents to understand: Lincoln’s current water supply is adequate and safe for another 20-25 years, if not longer.

So this is a beginning, a start to a process that will likely take 25 years to complete.

There are a couple of things that make now a good time to start: the availability of millions in American Rescue Plan Act dollars and the possibility of securing funds from the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott testified last week in support of LB1081, a bill introduced by Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar, which would appropriate $200 million in federal stimulus money to help fund the Capital City’s efforts.

Elliott told the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee last week that the 2019 floods — which knocked out power to Lincoln’s well fields near Ashland — prompted the city to accelerate its efforts to secure a second water source.

But, really, the process began back with a master plan completed in 2014 that recommended the city find a second water source.

The request for proposals begins the search for an engineering firm to start that process: to identify an alternative water source by January 2023, then complete any studies necessary to validate a number of technical issues related to the source within the following two years.

There are no costs associated with the request for proposals — those will be determined later. And the RFP says the process is intended to be “highly visible to the community” through a consortium of city administration and staff, consultants and other stakeholders that will provide input and make recommendations.

So far, the city has identified two possibilities: a link to the Metropolitan Utilities District’s connection to the Missouri River, and building a direct connection to the Missouri River.

Garden said other possibilities can be considered.

The cost to acquire and develop a new water source could be as much as $800 million.

Firms can present proposals to the city until March 16.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

