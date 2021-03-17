City gathering input from surveys, focus groups in search for new Lincoln police chief

It's not too late for Lincoln residents to weigh in on the qualities they would like to see in the city's next police chief. But time is running short.

A community survey -- available online at Lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch, by phone at 402-441-1877 or at Lincoln libraries -- will close at the end of the week.

Jennifer Brinkman, chief of staff for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said the city has received at least 1,275 responses.

People also still can register to participate in focus groups organized to discuss the police chief opening that target education, faith and social services, law enforcement groups and youth. Those meetings wrap up next Wednesday.

Brickman told the Citizens Police Advisory Board that city staff have also been making visits to police command staff meetings and lineups to get input from employees at the Lincoln Police Department.

She said they're also planning to attend meetings of groups that have reached out, including the NAACP, Black Leaders Movement and Change Now LNK.

And the city has named a community committee to help in the selection process.