City gathering input from surveys, focus groups in search for new Lincoln police chief

It's not too late for Lincoln residents to weigh in on the qualities they would like to see in the city's next police chief. But time is running short.
A community survey -- available online at Lincoln.ne.gov/PoliceChiefSearch, by phone at 402-441-1877 or at Lincoln libraries -- will close at the end of the week.
Jennifer Brinkman, chief of staff for Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said the city has received at least 1,275 responses.
People also still can register to participate in focus groups organized to discuss the police chief opening that target education, faith and social services, law enforcement groups and youth. Those meetings wrap up next Wednesday.
Brickman told the Citizens Police Advisory Board that city staff have also been making visits to police command staff meetings and lineups to get input from employees at the Lincoln Police Department.
She said they're also planning to attend meetings of groups that have reached out, including the NAACP, Black Leaders Movement and Change Now LNK.
And the city has named a community committee to help in the selection process.
Scott Hatfield, a member of the Citizens Police Advisory Board, said he appreciates that the mayor's office is reaching out to such a broad group of people for input.
"This isn't something the mayor's office has to do," he said. "It doesn't make their job easier. But it is important to all of us, and I appreciate that."
Brinkman said they'll compile a report and post it on the city's website with results of the survey and anecdotal information from the focus groups and meetings.
The city plans to post the job vacancy by the end of March and close applications at the end of April, and the city enlisted the Police Executive Research Forum on a $35,000 contract to recruit and screen candidates.
Once finalists have been selected, the city will hold a public forum introducing them before the mayor makes a job offer, which they hope will happen by the end of June, Brinkman said.
Former Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who was installed by Mayor Chris Beutler in 2016, resigned in January to begin a job at Bryan Health, and Assistant Chief Brian Jackson took over as acting chief.
HISTORIC LANDMARKS ACROSS NEBRASKA:
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger