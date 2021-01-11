City Council confirms appointments of officer's widow, Lincoln teacher to police oversight board

Lincoln City Council members unanimously approved the appointments of a police officer's widow and a former member of Hold Cops Accountable to the Citizen Police Advisory Board on Monday.

Carrie Herrera and Brittney Hodges-Bolkovac were nominated by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to fill seats added to the now nine-member board.

The police advisory board meets quarterly and oversees Lincoln police policies, the police department's general performance and investigates individual complaints about officer interactions.

Hodges-Bolkovac, a Dawes Middle School teacher who has worked on the Hold Cops Accountable initiative, said she jumped at the chance to serve on the board and added she would work for equity for all residents while bringing a nonbiased lens to the board's work.

Herrera's husband, Officer Mario Herrera, died in September after being shot while trying to arrest a suspect in August.

Carrie Herrera told the council that though serving on the board is somewhat outside of her comfort zone, she wants to carry on her husband's legacy by continuing to serve the city.

"It's really about being objective," Herrera told the council. "I think I would do a really good job at that."