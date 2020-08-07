City charges Madsen's for defying closure order

"We play over in a corner, so we're not interacting with anyone," Troxel said. "We won't wear masks, because we determined we're not infectious."

Richard Esquivel, who was among several people waiting to get into the business when it opened, said he believed the conflict between Madsen's and the city was about the ideals he fought for as a member of the military.

"This is not a health issue to me, this is a constitutional issue," Esquivel said. "The Constitution gives us a right to live. The health issue, everybody's responsible for their own actions. If you don't want to come here, that's fine, you have the right.

"But you should not close the business, you should not take the rights of other people," he added.

On Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn essentially said in his ruling that the city doesn't need a court to order Madsen's to close. It already has a way to get it done: police and deputies.

"The court does not decide, however, whether the directed health measures 2020-07 (the "DHM") is valid, either generally or as applied to Madsen Bowling," he said in the nine-page order.