City called on to defund Lincoln police, hold itself liable for protester injuries

Photos of a protester with a bloody head and another with stitches across her nose capture not only the danger of rubber bullets but also the need for a rethinking of Lincoln's police force, several residents told the City Council on Monday.
They expressed disgust at what they described as brutal and excessive force used by law enforcement last week in response to demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"Those pictures you saw, do those individuals look like they were served and protected?" Kieron Wilson asked council members.
During over an hour of public comment at the council's first open mic session of the month, more than a dozen Lincoln residents called on council members to hold police accountable.
City coffers should cover the medical bills of the injured, prosecutors should drop pending charges against demonstrators accused of violating curfew, officers should be held individually liable for their excessive force and the City Council should cut funding from the police department and rethink its staffing and mission, several testifiers said.
The council will have its first look at Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's proposed budget next week.
Several testifiers called on the City Council to follow the lead of Minneapolis, where the council has committed to disbanding its police department.
"We cannot fix a system that was built to be this way,” Alex Goodier told Lincoln council members.
Goodier said she recognized her calls to defund the police challenge society's status quo, but asked how officers equipped with guns can adequately respond to someone in a mental health crisis.
Social workers, not officers, should respond to those types of calls, she said as an example.
Others proposed Lincoln adopt eight policies advocated by a national policing reform initiative called 8 Can't Wait, including a ban on chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles and a mandatory warning shot before an officer shoots at someone.
Police serve as a community's insurance policy, but Lincoln needs to make policing less necessary, Marcus Larivaux told the council.
Reform efforts such as body cameras or more training won't cut it, Larivaux said.
"They will cost more money and will continue to fund the thing that we are hoping not to have to use," he said.
Earlier at the council meeting, concerns over the role of police led some to voice opposition during a hearing on an ordinance the mayor hoped would make Lincoln more inclusive and equitable.
The proposed hate-intimidation ordinance makes it an additional misdemeanor to violate city code by vandalizing or disturbing the peace if the original crime was committed to intimidate someone based on their real or perceived race, religion, sex or other social class.
Mayoral aide Adelle Burk said the administration drafted the ordinance prior to the death of Floyd as a means to address incidents of bias toward Asian residents in Lincoln over false perceptions about COVID-19 and the recent spray-painting of swastikas in a city park and in January on the South Street Temple.
"It is not a singular attempt to address racism in our community," Burk said.
The ordinance expresses the city's stance against acts of intimidation, and though City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick anticipates it would rarely be used, it provides prosecutors another tool.
Among supporters was South Street Temple President Nicolette Siegfried.
But several testifiers, while acknowledging the ordinance's well-intended aims, expressed concern over creating a new law for police to enforce.
What prevents this new law from being used to hurt a black person whom a white officer believes is resisting arrest, testifier Mary Hilton said.
"Legislation to further prosecute hate crimes treats the symptoms," another testifier said. "Redistributing funding from the police treats the underlying disease."
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
