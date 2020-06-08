City called on to defund Lincoln police, hold itself liable for protester injuries

"We cannot fix a system that was built to be this way,” Alex Goodier told Lincoln council members.

Goodier said she recognized her calls to defund the police challenge society's status quo, but asked how officers equipped with guns can adequately respond to someone in a mental health crisis.

Social workers, not officers, should respond to those types of calls, she said as an example.

Others proposed Lincoln adopt eight policies advocated by a national policing reform initiative called 8 Can't Wait, including a ban on chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles and a mandatory warning shot before an officer shoots at someone.

Police serve as a community's insurance policy, but Lincoln needs to make policing less necessary, Marcus Larivaux told the council.

Reform efforts such as body cameras or more training won't cut it, Larivaux said.

"They will cost more money and will continue to fund the thing that we are hoping not to have to use," he said.

Earlier at the council meeting, concerns over the role of police led some to voice opposition during a hearing on an ordinance the mayor hoped would make Lincoln more inclusive and equitable.