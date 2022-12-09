City argues for dismissal of former Lincoln Police officer's amended lawsuit

The city pushed Wednesday for the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a prominent former Lincoln Police Department officer alleging sex-based discrimination and retaliation, saying her more than 100 allegations weren't specific enough to go forward.

Erin Spilker's attorney, Kelly Brandon, filed an amended complaint in October, doubling her claims of wrongdoing and expanding to allege civil rights violations, a step that expands the look-back review to four years before the filing.

At a news conference Thursday, Police Chief Teresa Ewins said she looked forward to going to court, "where we can talk about what we did, what we didn't do, and the public can decide. The evidence will show what it will show, and they can determine at that point."

But at a nearly two-hour hearing a day earlier, Assistant City Attorney Tyler Spahn argued that the case filed by LPD's former public information officer shouldn't go to a jury.

He said because Spilker didn't bring up all of her allegations in her initial charge of discrimination it was too late to raise more now, and the judge should throw it out.

"You can't just preserve every instance of inappropriate conduct through a blanket, vague allegation in your charge," Spahn said.

In August, Judge Kevin McManaman dismissed the case, saying her allegations amounted to "an amalgamation of discrete incidents … and not one unlawful employment practice." But he allowed Brandon to file an amended complaint.

Which she did. Prompting the city once again to seek its dismissal.

Spahn said the lawsuit went from 31 pages to 71 and now contains twice as many allegations, at least 100 of which weren't raised in her initial charge.

He said she shouldn't now be allowed to insert allegations of sexually graphic and misogynistic comments that she alleges she experienced throughout her 20-year employment, particularly without saying who said it, when and where.

Spahn said what Spilker is alleging are "discreet incidences of improper conduct" that occurred at various points in her career by different supervisors and co-workers. But there isn't a sufficient connection between them to show a hostile work environment, he argued.

Brandon said she included a lot of information, "because that is the work environment that Erin Spilker worked in."

The complaint included graphic sexual harassment comments. Among them, Spilker alleges that male officers frequently would discuss oral sex and sexual experiences at work, talking about their preferences and asking about hers. Countless times fellow officers would pull back her pony tail as if she were being forced to give oral sex.

"I could go on," Brandon said. "It is clear that when you consider the totality of the circumstances … that the work environment was permeated with sexual harassment and sexually charged comments and behavior."

Including assaults that never were investigated, she said. At one point, an assistant chief told Spilker that he believed the sexual assault allegation she made against a fellow officer. But nothing was done. The officer later retired after a work-related injury.

After Spilker filed the lawsuit, another supervisor told her he couldn't imagine her coming back to LPD.

"It's clear that the work environment at LPD … more than meets the standard for severe, pervasive, hostile work environment," Brandon said.

On the other side, Spahn argued that Spilker should be limited to her own experiences, not those of fellow officers who made complaints and later were fired who are included in the lawsuit.

To hold the city responsible for alleged civil-rights violations, she would have to show it was the result of a city policy or custom, or notice of wrongdoing and deliberate indifference, which Spahn denied.

"The city doesn't have a policy of condoning sexual harassment," the assistant city attorney said.

Brandon said while the policies "might be nice window dressing, they're not following them."

As for notice, she said she documented 57 complaints made to the city, whether by Spilker or others at LPD, about the issue. All fell on deaf ears, she said.

"We have alleged multiple times where LPD or the city of Lincoln refused to acknowledge what was going on, investigate it, (and) remedy it. And that's their duty under the law," Brandon said.

McManaman took the motion under advisement.

