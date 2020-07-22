Citizen advisory board gives input on proposed policy changes at Lincoln Police Department

He said he expects it will show the remarkable restraint shown every day by members of the Lincoln Police Department on the street.

The police chief proposed the changes as part of a planned review taken up early in response to outrage here and across the country over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in late May, which sparked protests and talk of police reforms.

But Tuesday's meeting didn't get the kind of attention seen at a City Council meeting earlier this month. Spike Eickholt, an attorney for the ACLU of Nebraska, provided the only public comment. He said the proposed changes are an "encouraging starting point but taken alone are woefully myopic."

Eickholt questioned the authority for officers to show a gun on all felony arrests, given that not all felonies these days are violent, and categorizing Taser use as less-than-lethal force when at least 500 people nationally have died after being tased since 2001, including Zachary Bear Heels in Omaha three years ago.

Board members asked about proposed changes that would expand a longtime ban on strangleholds and chokeholds to two other neck restraints, which don't restrict a detainee's breathing if done right but can be lethal if not.