Citation pending after Lincoln officer collides with car running red light, police say
Citation pending after Lincoln officer collides with car running red light, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man was left with minor injuries after crashing with a police cruiser near South 27th Street and Old Cheney Road early Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. She said police reviewed the cruiser cam, which showed the officer, who was going south on 27th, had a green light when he collided with the rear quarter panel of the eastbound car.

The man was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital. The officer wasn’t injured.

A citation is pending, according to the accident report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

