Citation pending after Lincoln officer collides with car running red light, police say

A 39-year-old Lincoln man was left with minor injuries after crashing with a police cruiser near South 27th Street and Old Cheney Road early Monday.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. She said police reviewed the cruiser cam, which showed the officer, who was going south on 27th, had a green light when he collided with the rear quarter panel of the eastbound car.