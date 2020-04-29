You are the owner of this article.
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln deck fire that caused $50K damage
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln deck fire that caused $50K damage

A cigarette is to blame for a deck fire Tuesday around 5 p.m. at a home near 40th and Everett streets, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says.

Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters put out the fire at 3945 Everett St. before it spread into the home.

The fire caused $50,000 damage and displaced the residents: two adults and three kids. The Red Cross helped to relocate them for the night, she said.

Crist said a man who lives there reported he had been smoking on the deck shortly before the fire started.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

