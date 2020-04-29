Cigarette to blame for Lincoln deck fire that caused $50K damage

A cigarette is to blame for a deck fire Tuesday around 5 p.m. at a home near 40th and Everett streets, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says.
Capt. Nancy Crist said firefighters put out the fire at 3945 Everett St. before it spread into the home.
The fire caused $50,000 damage and displaced the residents: two adults and three kids. The Red Cross helped to relocate them for the night, she said.
Crist said a man who lives there reported he had been smoking on the deck shortly before the fire started.
