Cigarette to blame for $100K damage in Lincoln apartment fire, LFR says

A cigarette was responsible for an early morning apartment fire Tuesday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 6100 Vine St. at 5 a.m. about a fire that had started on the balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread inside.

When they arrived, they evacuated the two-story building and put out the fire.

Crist said there was heavy fire damage to the apartment where the fire had started, and smoke and water damage in the rest of the building.

She said residents in eight apartments were displaced by the fire. The damage was estimated at $100,000.

PHOTOS: EARLY LINCOLN FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.