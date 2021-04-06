 Skip to main content
Cigarette to blame for $100K damage in Lincoln apartment fire, LFR says
With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

A cigarette was responsible for an early morning apartment fire Tuesday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. 

Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 6100 Vine St. at 5 a.m. about a fire that had started on the balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread inside.

When they arrived, they evacuated the two-story building and put out the fire.

Crist said there was heavy fire damage to the apartment where the fire had started, and smoke and water damage in the rest of the building. 

She said residents in eight apartments were displaced by the fire. The damage was estimated at $100,000.

PHOTOS: EARLY LINCOLN FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Fire logo 2020 for Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

