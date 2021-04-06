Cigarette to blame for $100K damage in Lincoln apartment fire, LFR says

A cigarette was responsible for an early morning apartment fire Tuesday, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Capt. Nancy Crist said they were called to 6100 Vine St. at 5 a.m. about a fire that had started on the balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread inside.
When they arrived, they evacuated the two-story building and put out the fire.
Crist said there was heavy fire damage to the apartment where the fire had started, and smoke and water damage in the rest of the building.
She said residents in eight apartments were displaced by the fire. The damage was estimated at $100,000.
PHOTOS: EARLY LINCOLN FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Lincoln Firehouse No.1
1911 American La France
New Equipment
Breathing Apparatus
Early Fire Department Crew
Lincoln Firehouse No.3
Rehearsing Air Crash Fire Fighting
Engine House No.2
Motorized Equipment
Engine House No.1
Famous Fire Horses
1887 Rules and Regulations
Lincoln Engine House No.3
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.