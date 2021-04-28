 Skip to main content
Cigarette thief caught in the act, Lincoln police say
Cigarette thief caught in the act, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police officers investigating a string of convenience store burglaries say they watched their suspect commit another one early Tuesday -- and they arrested him as he left the store with a tote full of cigarettes.

Officers were investigating numerous burglaries that started in late October, and video surveillance often showed the same man breaking windows to get inside to grab cigarettes and alcohol, said Officer Erin Spilker.

At 2 a.m. Tuesday, they watched Jerome Simmons, 52, drive to the Casey’s on North 10th Street, break through the glass and try to leave the store carrying cartons of cigarettes, Spilker said.

Jerome Simmons

Jerome Simmons

They arrested him on suspicion of 14 counts of burglary, one attempted burglary and for carrying burglar’s tools.

A search of his house revealed multiple cartons of cigarettes, she said.

So far, the stores have reported $22,000 in losses and $7,000 in damage.

