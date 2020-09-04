Cigarette fire causes $50,000 damage to northwest Lincoln home

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to 4300 N. 10th St. at 1 p.m. Thursday on a reported house fire, said Capt. Nancy Crist. A heavy fire was burning on the outside of the house. It took about 20 minutes to declare the fire under control.

The fire was caused by a cigarette that was disposed of in a plastic garbage can outside the home at about 12:36 p.m., just 24 minutes before the fire was reported, Crist said. The home is equipped with smoke detectors, but because the fire was outside, the detectors were not triggered. It was reported to the home’s occupant by a neighbor.