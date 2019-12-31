Church vandalized for second time in just more than a month

A north Lincoln church was hit by vandals earlier this week, the second incident at the church in just more than a month.
Lincoln Police Department Capt. Jason Stille said some windows and a door at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 640 N. 56th St. were damaged sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. The vandalism caused about $3,000 in damage.
Stille said a similar incident occurred at the church sometime between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 and caused about $700 in damage. In both cases, rocks or bricks were thrown through glass doors and windows.
He said there is no evidence linking the two incidents and police don't have any suspects.
Though the church vandalism does not seem to be linked to any threats, Stille said it is important for religious organizations to reach out to police if they are concerned about anything.
"If you have concerns, you are not bothering the police department," Stille said, noting that police can't do anything about problems that they don't know about.
He said police try to be proactive and reach out to local religious congregations whenever there are local or national events that might cause concern. For example, Stille said, the department reached out to Lincoln's two synagogues after a recent stabbing of five people at a rabbi's house in New York.
