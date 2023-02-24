Police are investigating after vandals slipped into a church across from Nebraska Wesleyan University's campus Wednesday night and caused $6,575 in damage.

Staff called police to First Church Lincoln, founded as First United Methodist Church near 50th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just before 11 a.m. Thursday after finding the chapel in disarray, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Surveillance footage showed four vandals entered the church sometime Wednesday night and shattered a glass chandelier, discharged a fire extinguisher in the church's sanctuary, destroyed a flat screen TV, shredded a bible, broke a wooden pedestal and spread oil and ash over pew cushions, Vollmer said.

Police suspect the vandals either remained in the church after it closed Wednesday evening or entered through a door that failed to latch, since there were no signs of forced entry, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

