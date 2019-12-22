You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Christmas Eve visits canceled at Nebraska State Penitentiary due to flu cases
View Comments

Christmas Eve visits canceled at Nebraska State Penitentiary due to flu cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Dec. 24 have been canceled due to a high number of flu cases, according to a Department of Correctional Services news release.

Director Scott Frakes confirmed in the release that 45 inmates have become sick in recent weeks at a number of state correctional facilities, including the penitentiary and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Six Lincoln Correctional Center inmates test positive for salmonella

Only visits at the penitentiary were canceled because "that is the institution with the high number of cases, both confirmed and suspected," Frakes said.

Other facilities affected by the flu include the Community Corrections-Center Omaha, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Frakes said the department is taking steps to minimize the spread of the flu, including encouraging inmates to receive flu shots and advising wardens to disinfect commonly used areas.

Prisons logo 2016
View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News