Christmas Eve visits canceled at Nebraska State Penitentiary due to flu cases

Visits to the Nebraska State Penitentiary on Dec. 24 have been canceled due to a high number of flu cases, according to a Department of Correctional Services news release.

Director Scott Frakes confirmed in the release that 45 inmates have become sick in recent weeks at a number of state correctional facilities, including the penitentiary and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

Only visits at the penitentiary were canceled because "that is the institution with the high number of cases, both confirmed and suspected," Frakes said.

Other facilities affected by the flu include the Community Corrections-Center Omaha, Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Frakes said the department is taking steps to minimize the spread of the flu, including encouraging inmates to receive flu shots and advising wardens to disinfect commonly used areas.

