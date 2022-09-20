 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

Children find live hand grenade near Seward County riverbank, authorities say

  • 0

Two children walking along a Seward County riverbank Sunday afternoon found a live hand grenade near the water's edge, prompting a police response and the grenade's detonation, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the riverbank, near 294th Road and Bluff Road, at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after the two children found the grenade and called authorities, the Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Authorities requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad, which determined the explosive to be an active fragmentation grenade and initiated a controlled detonation.

Lincoln Police finish landfill search tied to apparent double homicide
3 Lincoln women charged with robbery of bargoer they met at downtown bar, police say
Lincoln man, 22, found dead in car in Taco Bell parking lot, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First-Ever Direct Flight Connects New York With New Zealand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News