You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Chief Justice: Courts can't put moratorium on evictions in Nebraska during pandemic
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Chief Justice: Courts can't put moratorium on evictions in Nebraska during pandemic

From the Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby series

The Nebraska Supreme Court lacks the authority to halt evictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice Mike Heavican said in a news release Monday. 

Late last week, organizations began calling on Heavican and the court to temporarily suspend evictions so people were not being kicked out of their homes as public health officials urged people to stay home. 

In the release, Heavican said he is mindful of the difficulties presented to some people.

State law requires the court to hold an eviction hearing between 10 and 14 days after a tenant has received their eviction notice, the chief justice said.

"The Supreme Court cannot, nor can the Chief Justice, in the guise of an administrative order, order otherwise," Heavican said. 

Court operations continue to remain open and accessible in all 93 counties, the chief justice said last week. 

Michael Heavican

Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court Michael Heavican

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News