Chief Justice: Courts can't put moratorium on evictions in Nebraska during pandemic

The Nebraska Supreme Court lacks the authority to halt evictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice Mike Heavican said in a news release Monday.

Late last week, organizations began calling on Heavican and the court to temporarily suspend evictions so people were not being kicked out of their homes as public health officials urged people to stay home.

In the release, Heavican said he is mindful of the difficulties presented to some people.

State law requires the court to hold an eviction hearing between 10 and 14 days after a tenant has received their eviction notice, the chief justice said.

"The Supreme Court cannot, nor can the Chief Justice, in the guise of an administrative order, order otherwise," Heavican said.

Court operations continue to remain open and accessible in all 93 counties, the chief justice said last week.

